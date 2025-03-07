A team of 20 medical volunteers from Chain of Hope UK, led by Professor Victor Tsang from Great Ormond Street Hospital, successfully performed delicate cardiac surgeries in Jamaica.

Sponsored by Gift of Life and the Woman’s Club Foundation of Jamaica, the initiative addressed congenital heart disease, which Swedish Pediatric Heart Surgeon Kiet Tran noted is often diagnosed at birth but delayed due to financial constraints.

Parents like Melicia Wilson expressed gratitude for the life-saving procedures, hoping for a brighter future for their children.

Chain of Hope Jamaica also provides post-operative support, including food and transportation assistance for recovering patients.