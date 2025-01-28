Women here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to get vaccinated and do regular screenings in an effort to prevent or lessen the prevalence of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is considered a preventable disease, however, it is one of the two most common causes of cancer in women in this country.

Obstetrician Gynecologist- OB/GYN and Gynecological Oncologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Doctor Damaris Baptiste Sylvester, who is also Chair of the Cervical Cancer Task Force said that in 2024, about 19 individuals were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the advanced stages.

“In terms of the Ministry of Health, we’ve recognized that we have an obligation to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, given our very alarming statistics here. For the year of 2024, we’ve diagnosed about 19 individuals and most, all of them were in the advanced stages of cervical cancer. And we recognize this is a cancer that could completely be eliminated. It could be prevented if only individuals would take the necessary steps.” She said.

Dr. Damaris Baptiste Sylvester speaking on the preventability of cervical cancer.

Doctor Baptiste-Sylvester said the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is linked to 97% of cancers.

“HPV is linked to about 97% of cervical cancer. So if you could prevent getting HPV in the first place, that is. So we want you to be vaccinated before exposure to sexual intercourse or any sexual activity. So being vaccinated at ages 9 to 15 years old, particularly in females, this is a highly effective way to prevent the HPV infection, cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers. And then we want to not only vaccinate, but because we know that everybody would not want to vaccinate, or there’s still that 3% chance of getting cervical cancer unrelated to HPV. We want individuals to screen as well from the age of 21 years old when it comes to the pap smear.”

Dr. Damaris Baptiste details link between HPV and cervical cancer.

Meanwhile, Doctor Baptiste-Sylvester explained that plans are being made to introduce a HPV DNA testing in the local Public Health System.