The Central Leeward Secondary school dominated in the Zess Cola Inter Schools Football Tournament.

In the junior secondary category, they beat Georgetown, 2–0.

Troumaca Ontario Secondary placed 3rd and Georgetown Secondary 2nd.

Jshan Samuel of the CLSS scored the most goals with a total of 20. He also won Most Valuable Player of the match.

In the senior secondary category, Bishop’s College placed 3rd, Petit Bordel Secondary placed 2nd and Central Leeward took the 1st place.

Jaymor Williams of the Bishop’s College Kingstown scored the most goals with a total of 18.

Most valuable player of the match went to Obama Barbour of the CLSS.