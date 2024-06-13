Celine Dion says her kids are afraid she’ll die as she battles Stiff-Person Syndrome … and they have a very good reason.

In a preview for the singer’s new interview with Australia’s “Sunrise,” Celine discussed her journey with the rare neurological disorder — which causes painful spasms and muscle issues — and she confessed it’s taken a major toll on her 3 children.

Although Celine had been private about her health struggles until announcing her diagnosis in 2022 … she now says her kids have had a front-row seat to her illness … and it has left them terrified.

She explains … “My kids are scared because they lost their dad, and they’re wondering if I’m going to die. I don’t want to die, I don’t want to lie … I got scared. It can be life-threatening. What’s going to happen?”

Celine is set to speak out more in-depth about her journey in her new documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” which arrives on Prime Video next week.