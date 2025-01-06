The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) has launched the Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship Development (TAMEED) programme, funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This six-month initiative aims to empower men aged 18 and older by equipping them with technical and soft skills, career development, and entrepreneurship training.

TAMEED will support participants in securing stable jobs, starting and growing businesses, and bridging skill gaps in key industries. The programme also provides mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to funding resources.

CED General Manager, Mrs. Ronette Lewis, highlighted the programme’s potential to boost employability and foster economic growth. “By empowering men to achieve their professional goals, we foster resilience, innovation, and community development,” she said.

CED is inviting men, especially those with micro and small businesses, to apply for the programme, which will select 40 participants.