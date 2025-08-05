The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) is inviting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in St. Vincent

and the Grenadines to participate in its Business Continuity Planning (BCP) for MSMEs Workshop scheduled for September.

The training aims to help thirty MSMEs develop their own Business Continuity Plans, ensuring that they are well-prepared to respond effectively to unforeseen disruptions – whether it is natural disasters, economic challenges, or other crises.

It is scheduled to take place from September 9 – 11, at the UWI Global Campus, in Kingstown, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.

The workshop will provide participants with the tools, knowledge, and practical steps needed to safeguard their operations and ensure business resilience in times of uncertainty.

According to the CED, this Business Continuity Plan training is timely and necessary, especially after the experiences and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions in 2021, and Hurricane Beryl last year.

Registration for this workshop closes on August 20.