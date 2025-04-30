The University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus is set to host the official launch of the Cecil Cyrus Caribbean Museum of Medical History on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 6:30 PM AST, at the Faculty of Medical Sciences.

The event will feature the A. Cecil Cyrus Collection, a special exhibition paying tribute to the pioneering Vincentian physician, Dr. A. Cecil Cyrus.

Known as a renaissance man of medicine and a champion of Caribbean healthcare, Dr. Cyrus leaves a legacy of service, scholarship, and innovation that has shaped the region’s medical landscape.

Audiences across the globe can tune in to the launch live via UWI TV Global, available on Flow EVO/HUB Channels and online at www.uwitv.global or on Facebook at UWI TV.

The museum aims to preserve and showcase the rich history of Caribbean medicine, with Dr. Cyrus’ work forming a cornerstone of this important initiative.