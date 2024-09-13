The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received a cash contribution of US$100, 000 from the CARICOM Development Fund’s (CDF) Emergency Disaster Assistance Facility (EDAF).

These funds will be used to aid in recovery efforts following the severe impact of Hurricane Beryl on July 1st, 2024.

The grant will be used to assist the Vincentian Government in the removal and transportation of the extensive debris left by the disaster, particularly on the Grenadine Islands of Canouan, Mayreau, and Union Island.

Swift removal of the debris is essential for recovery as it protects fragile ecosystems, establishes access routes for delivering aid, and addresses the lack of suitable disposal sites on the islands.

Hurricane Beryl struck St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a Category 4 storm, causing significant damage, especially on the Grenadines islands of Canouan, Mayreau, and Union Island.

The devastation included damage to houses, schools, churches, commercial buildings, health facilities, and public structures, with three reported fatalities directly linked to the hurricane’s impact.

The EDAF is a rapid response facility established by the CDF to address natural or man-made disasters that result in widespread illness, injury, or death; damage to property, infrastructure, or the environment; and disruption of livelihoods.