The Marketing and Development Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Mr. Esworth Roberts will be representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a cultural symposium organized by the Caribbean Festival of Santiago, Cuba which would be held on Tuesday, July 5th and Wednesday, July 6th 2022.

This year would be the 41st edition of the festival.

Participants from 15 Caribbean countries would attend and the topic for discussion would be Carnival of diversity: ‘organisation, management and creative value of carnivals and festivals in the Caribbean and Europe.’

The sessions would include a presentation of cultural projects, an exchange with the Governor of Santiago, Cuba, a visit to the Cobre Sanctuary, and attendance at a concert put on by the Cobre Steel Band.