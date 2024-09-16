The Carnival Development Corporation has announced that they will be hosting their annual prize-giving ceremony.

This announcement was made via an official release from the CDC, issued on September 12th, 2024.

Wednesday evening’s event will see this year’s Soca and Ragga Soca monarchs, Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper and Hance John, among others, receive their prizes won at this year’s Vincy Mas events.

The ceremony would hear addresses from Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture Carlos James, CDC Officials, and sponsors, along with the distribution of Trophies and Prize Monies won at the various competitions.