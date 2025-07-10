The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has expressed gratitude to various individuals and organizations following another successful hosting of VincyMas.

Notably, CDC Chairman Ricardo Adams, after giving thanks for the weather in SVG over the carnival season, applauded the efforts of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in ensuring that VincyMas remains the safest carnival in the world.

“The second set of people that I want to single out are the members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. It was-From all reports-a season free of violence and when we sell VincyMas internationally, we sell VincyMas as an intimate, high energy, very safe carnival, and I think I felt safe walking through the streets of Kingstown at all hours, going to all events because of what was the obvious calming presence of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. So I really want to send a special thank you to them for all the assistance that we got this year.”

The Chairman also highlighted the work of the public health department in cleaning up of capital city Kingstown between events during the carnival weekend.

“The next set of people I want to single out are the people from public health. When you can leave Jouvert at 9:30/10 o’clock in the morning in the state that Kingstown was and come back into town at 2 o’clock for Monday evening t-shirt mas and meet a clean Kingstown welcoming you, I think that is a tremendous effort and every year they do it and sometimes maybe we take it for granted but I think in particular this year I think they did a phenomenal job of keeping the streets clean moving from event to event and so we really need to express our appreciation to them.”

VincyMas 2025 ran from June 27 to July 8, 2025, featuring a vibrant schedule of fetes, competitions, and street parades