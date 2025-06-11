CEO of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small said among the changes to Vincy Mas 2025, will be the extension of the times for the opening of street bars and other events.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Small noted that after consultations and meetings with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the time was agreed upon.

This includes the extension for bands on the road for Carnival Monday to midnight. Carnival Tuesday was extended an hour to 10pm.

Street bars will now be opened around the clock for the duration of the festival. The CEO also mentioned a number of other changes including an extension of Vincy Mas to Sunday July 13th.

“Bacchanal Bay” will mark the return of the Soca Monarch semifinals, to be held at the ET Joshua Tarmac, where 40 artistes are expected to compete in the event.

Small said “Rum and Rythm” would replace “Fantastic Friday”, marking the start of the 10-day festival”.

Calypso semi-finals being dubbed “An evening with the Legends” will take place at the Cruise Ship Terminal.

J’ouvert, from 2am to 6am, would feature the traditional elements of J’ouvert, while the bands will be on the road from 6am.

He stated that the CDC and private promoters are working together to ensure a successful Vincy Mas 2025.

Vincy Mas 2025 will run from June 27th to July 8th.