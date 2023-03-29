The Caribbean Development Bank has launched its Country Engagement Strategy for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Country Engagement Strategy (CES) sets out the strategic direction for the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) engagement with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the period 2022˗26.

Vice President, Operations of the CDB Isaac Solomon at the launch of the strategy on Tuesday said that the CDB is anticipating solid results.

“Through this new and ambitious strategy the country seeks to support, one, the re-engineering of economic growth, the enabling of enhanced human and social development and preserving environmental sustainability and enhancing climate resilience.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines pursues activities and aspirations that are key to the country’s development, it is time for even more bold changes and the strategy can aid in attaining this objective. The CBD continues to work with you in implementing this country engagement strategy and we anticipate solid results from our joint efforts,” he said.

According to the CDB, the Country Engagement Strategy is guided by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ National Economic and Social Development Plan 2013-2025 (NESDP) which defines the country’s development vision as improving the quality of life for all Vincentians.