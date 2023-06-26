The President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Justice Adrian Saunders has contracted COVID-19.

This was revealed on Saturday CCJ judge Winston Anderson during a breakfast presentation on the “CCJ’s Original Jurisdiction- an Introduction” under the auspices of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association.

According to Anderson, Saunders,69, was experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and has opted to isolate himself.

The presentation is being held as the regional body has been holding hearings in Guyana, one of the five countries that has acceded to the appellate jurisdiction of that court.

The CCJ hears disputes about the single market treaty for all 13 members of the Caribbean Community’s Single Market.