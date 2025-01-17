From January 11th-13th 2025, a delegation from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) visited Jamaica to conduct a series of sensitisation sessions on the Court’s Original Jurisdiction and its referral process for Judicial Officers, the General Legal Council (GLC), and the Public Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

The sessions are part of an ongoing European Union-funded campaign to raise awareness of the Court’s role in protecting the rights and freedoms granted under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC), the CCJ was provided exclusive and compulsory jurisdiction to hear and determine disputes concerning the application and interpretation of the Treaty in the Court’s Original Jurisdiction.

As such, the Court embarked on a regional public education campaign in November 2022 to raise awareness of its Original Jurisdiction and the process through which national courts must refer such matters to the CCJ.

The CCJ has since conducted sessions in Belize, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, namely Saint Lucia, and now Jamaica.