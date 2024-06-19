The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has identified the cause of the gastroenteritis outbreak in Grenada.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles stated: “We have confirmed sapovirus, salmonella and E. Coli as the causes of the gastroenteritis outbreak we are currently experiencing,” Dr Charles said.

The Ministry of Health in its weekly report for the period ending June 9 said that there had been 155 cases of gastroenteritis recorded in both the public and private health sector, a 27 per cent increase over the previous week.

Gastroenteritis is described as acute (sudden) onset of diarrhoea, with or without fever. A person with the gastro will experience three or more loose or watery stools in a 24 hours period, with or without dehydration, vomiting and/or visible blood.

Dr Charles said that the sapovirus and the other bacteria are all spread through unhealthy hygienic practices such as not washing hands after using the toilet or changing the diapers of babies and the elderlies.