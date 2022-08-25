Manchester United signing Casemiro says he is the “happiest man alive” after joining the club and is excited to play alongside international team-mate and “great player” Fred.

The Brazil midfielder arrived from Real Madrid this week in a £70m deal.

The 30-year-old was presented at Old Trafford prior to the 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday.

The victory came after back-to-back defeats at the season’s start, with Fred criticized by some fans.

Casemiro is also reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at Man Utd, with the three having played together at Real Madrid.