Carriacou is set to receive a new underwater sculpture park, called ‘A World Adrift’.

The underwater sculpture park, which was designed by renowned British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor – who also designed Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park in Grenada, will feature the installation of 30 sculptures of boats, each guided by a fearless local school child.

Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, shared: “A new sculpture park with a socially responsible message, located in some of the most beautiful waters that our nation has to offer, will shine a bright spotlight on Carriacou and will be prominently featured in our destination marketing campaigns.”

The sculpture park pays homage to the island’s rich history of boat building and its profound significance to the local community and will be placed approximately 3 to 5 metres deep on a barren stretch of sand substrate.