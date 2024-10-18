Carriacou has received 15 of 27 prefabricated houses, sponsored by the Trinidad-based volunteer organisation, Hands that Serve.

The Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, said the houses are part of housing support in the rebuilding process following the passage of Hurricane Beryl and will be fully furnished.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Tevin Andrews, extended appreciation to Hands that Serve for their contribution and noted that the Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, is providing material support for the restoration of roofs.

Other housing support is being provided through the “Project Build Back Better”, with 10 such houses presently under construction.

Minister Andrews said that other housing initiatives will soon be announced by Government.

Beryl, which hit Carriacou as a Category 4 hurricane, damaged more than 95 per cent of buildings, flattening many homes and destroying much infrastructure.