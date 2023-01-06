As COVID-19 cases continue to be recorded in the region, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is encouraging Ministries of Health to maintain surveillance of severe acute respiratory illness, hospitalisations and deaths, PCR testing and gene sequencing of severe hospitalised cases, and hospital intensive care to avoid deaths.

It is also urging the general public to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses through personal responsibility – practising cough etiquette and mask-wearing according to national protocols.

CARPHA Executive Director, Dr. Joy St. John pointed out that many of the new sub-variants of Omicron have been circulating in the Caribbean region since last year, as evidenced by the gene sequencing results from samples submitted by Member States to CARPHA.

“We are aware that more people are self-diagnosing through the use of rapid antigen tests and so the accurate incidence of COVID-19 is hard to assess,” she said.

There is reduced reporting of hospitalisations and death due to COVID-19. However, other viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have resulted in hospitalisations in the latter half of 2022.

“As we resume economic activity and school post-Christmas, and commence various festivities, it is critical that people protect themselves using the measures emphasised during the Pandemic, including good hand hygiene, social distancing, mask-wearing in crowded spaces, get tested when having symptoms and more importantly, get vaccinated or boosted,” Dr St. John said.

Internationally, especially in northern countries, the flu season has been particularly harsh with hospitals being overwhelmed with cases. Regionally, there has also been a rise in influenza and other respiratory viruses, which can lead to severe illness – and in some cases death – in the old, very young and other vulnerable groups.

CARPHA noted that while COVID-19 hospitalisations still occur and people are still dying, the rates are substantially reduced from the peak of the circulation of the Delta variant.

The regional health agency reiterated that World Health Organization-approved vaccines for COVID-19 and influenza are proving effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death.