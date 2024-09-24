Keon Cain, a 43-year-old carpenter from Layou, was charged with wounding and property damage after being arrested by police on September 18, 2024.

Cain allegedly struck a 42-year-old steel bender in the face with a glass bottle on September 9, 2024, and damaged the victim’s stainless steel gold chain, valued at $350 ECC.

Cain appeared in the Layou Magistrate Court on September 19, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was ordered to compensate the victim $1,800 ECC and fined $600 ECC, to be paid within six months or face a one-year prison sentence. Additionally, he was placed on a six-month bond for the property damage charge, with failure to comply resulting in six months in prison.