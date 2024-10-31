The Carnival Bands Incorporated of SVG has elected a new executive at its recently held Triennial Conference at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown on Tuesday October 22nd, 2024
The Conference heard Reports from the National Executive; Chairman’s Address; several
The new executive includes:
Chairman – Garth Niles
Deputy Chairman – Alvern Cadogan
Secretary – Petra Pompey
Treasurer – Leroy Rose Jr
Asst Secretary/Treasurer – Alicia Sardine
Public Relations Officer – Duane Jack
Band Leaders’ Representative – Verlene Ralph-James
Committee Members – Cleopatra Weekes, Kelly-Anne Neverson, Jamal Jacobs
Immediate Past Chairman – Hugh Raguette
The Band Leaders’ Association was established in the decade of the 1960s and the CBI was incorporated in July 2019.
Taiwan National Day Celebration