The Carnival Bands Incorporated of SVG has elected a new executive at its recently held Triennial Conference at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown on Tuesday October 22nd, 2024

The Conference heard Reports from the National Executive; Chairman’s Address; several

The new executive includes:

Chairman – Garth Niles

Deputy Chairman – Alvern Cadogan

Secretary – Petra Pompey

Treasurer – Leroy Rose Jr

Asst Secretary/Treasurer – Alicia Sardine

Public Relations Officer – Duane Jack

Band Leaders’ Representative – Verlene Ralph-James

Committee Members – Cleopatra Weekes, Kelly-Anne Neverson, Jamal Jacobs

Immediate Past Chairman – Hugh Raguette

The Band Leaders’ Association was established in the decade of the 1960s and the CBI was incorporated in July 2019.

