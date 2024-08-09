Antigua’s Carnival 2024 has been deemed a success by Minister Daryll Matthew, who highlighted significant growth in attendance, participation, and corporate support.

This year’s festival introduced a notable first: presenting prize money on stage to steel bands, with awards ranging from $20,000 to $35,000.

The event also saw improvements in financial transparency, with timely payments to service providers and prize distribution.

Despite only two violent incidents, the carnival demonstrated increased scale, efficiency, and fairness.

Antigua’s carnival ran from July 25th to August 6th.