The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) welcomed the installation of Haiti’s new prime minister on Wednesday, describing it as a “much anticipated and critical step in addressing the multifaceted crisis” in the French-speaking member state.

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille was sworn into office on June 12 and has already appointed members of his new cabinet. The 58-year-old former United Nations senior official stated that his administration would crack down on corruption.

“The fight against corruption will be an absolute priority of my government,” Conille said, adding “my government will work without rest to improve the conditions of each and every Haitian,” he said.

He has also warned that “without security, no sustainable progress can be achieved”.

In its statement, the 15-member regional integration grouping noted that his installation would facilitate “the transition, through free and fair elections, toward a return to constitutional governance and restoration of lapsed institutions.