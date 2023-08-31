Members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are set to meet next week to discuss the situation in Haiti.

CARICOM Chairman, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement on Wednesday that the meeting set for Wednesday September 6th will also have climate change on the agenda.

Prime Minister Skerrit said the regional leaders will be meeting to assess what has transpired so far in Haiti and to determine what actions CARICOM can take to provide support.

The United Nations’ Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a report to the 15-member council outlined two potential UN options, those options being the provision of logistical support to a multinational force and Haiti’s police and to strengthen a UN political mission already in Haiti.

Pertaining to the issue of Climate Change Prime Minister Skerrit said that item will remain on CARICOM’s agenda, saying that he looks forward to the engagements of the grouping on the issue.