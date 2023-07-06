“I believe the founding fathers are smiling from heaven,” were the words uttered by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman and Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit as he announced that leaders have agreed to having free movement for all categories of people by March next year.

The announcement was met with cheers from the Caribbean leaders and diplomatic representatives present at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, Trinidad for the closing news conference of the 45th Regular meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Chaguaramas being signed.

“Obviously there are some legal issues that we have to examine. And we have given our legal people, some months to examine those legal issues and to ensure that they can come to us by the 30th of March to take a definitive position on this,” Skerrit told reporters.

Currently, university graduates, nurses, teachers, media workers, musicians, agriculture workers and private security officers are among the 12 categories of people eligible to seek employment in any of the countries that are part of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME).