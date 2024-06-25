CARICOM Heads of Government will meet in St George’s, Grenada, from July 3 to 5 for their 47th Regular Meeting.

The Meeting’s agenda will comprise the agri-food systems agenda which prioritises food and nutrition security; climate change and sustainable development; foreign policy; the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME); and engagement with social partners.

As CARICOM deepens Regional Integration through the CSME and other sectoral programmes, attention will be placed on the operationalisation of the Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA) that envisions a single market for air transport services within the Community.

Heads of Government will also review the progress toward the goals for full free movement and 25 per cent reduction in food imports by 2025.

A Strategy for Regional Digital Resilience 2025-2030 will also be on the table.