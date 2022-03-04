Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have expressed “deep concern” with the United Kingdom-backed Commission of Inquiry into allegations of corruption in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) listing among their concerns the “lack of transparency”.

Earlier this year, the Governor of this British Overseas Territory, John Rankin, announced he had granted the Commission of Inquiry a second extension to complete its final report.

The Commission, headed by retired British judge Gary Hickinbottom, has until April to submit its report with the Inquiry citing delays in getting required information from the BVI government as the cause of the delay.

Former governor, Augustus Jasper, established the Commission of Inquiry nearly a year ago to look into allegations of corruption and abuse of office by elected and statutory officials. The Commission is also mandated to make recommendations on local government operations including the territory’s law enforcement and justice systems.