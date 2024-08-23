Chair of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, has called for increased vigilance in the Caribbean following the World Health Organization’s declaration of the Mpox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on August 14, 2024.

He urged citizens to stay informed through CARPHA and local health authorities, report unusual symptoms, and seek medical attention if needed.

CARICOM and CARPHA are coordinating a regional response, including monitoring travelers and facilitating quick identification of cases.

While no Mpox cases have been reported in the Caribbean so far, heightened surveillance and preparedness are crucial due to the outbreak’s potential for global spread.

Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, can spread through contact with infected individuals or animals. Regular updates will be provided as the situation evolves.