Under the leadership of Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has renewed its call for the United States to lift what it deems an unjust unilateral financial, economic, and trade embargo on Cuba.

The 47th Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Cuba, which has been exacerbated by the embargo imposed by the U.S. over the past 62 years.

In response to the severe humanitarian impact, CARICOM leaders have agreed to offer material support to assist Cuba. The community also criticized the U.S. State Department’s ongoing designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, calling it both incorrect and offensive. CARICOM reiterated its demand for Cuba’s immediate removal from this list.