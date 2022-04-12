The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says there are concerns over long term drought in the islands of the Eastern Caribbean particularly from St. Lucia north to Antigua.

In its latest Caribbean Drought Bulletin, CariCOF while the month of February brought “some relief from the dry conditions experienced in recent months across many parts of the Caribbean, there are concerns now about the prolonged drought situation in the region.

“There are concerns over long term drought in the islands of the eastern Caribbean, particularly from Saint Lucia, north to Antigua. Concerns over long term drought also exist over the ABC Islands – Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao – and parts of Belize.

“Outside of these areas, there should be monitoring of water resources in the northern Bahamas, western Cuba, southern Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, and southern French Guiana,” CariCOF added.

It said a short term drought, up until the end of May, might possibly develop or continue in western Cuba, Dominica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Tobago.