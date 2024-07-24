A new report from UNAIDS reveals that the Caribbean region has the potential to end its AIDS epidemic by 2030, but only if leaders take decisive action now.

The report, titled “The Urgency of Now: AIDS at a Crossroads,” highlights both progress and challenges in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the region.

According to the report, the Caribbean has made significant strides in HIV treatment and prevention since 2010. However, the pace of progress has slowed in recent years, particularly in reducing new infections.

Dr Richard Amenyah, UNAIDS Multi-Country Director for the Caribbean, emphasized the need for targeted interventions.

The report highlights four countries – Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Jamaica – account for nearly 90% of new HIV infections in the region, with Haiti alone responsible for 38% of new cases.

While treatment coverage has expanded in the Caribbean, with 70% of people living with HIV now on treatment, significant challenges remain.

Late diagnosis and difficulties in enrolling and retaining people in care continue to hinder progress. Particularly concerning is the low treatment coverage for children, at just 39% compared to adult coverage.