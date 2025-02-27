On February 18, Caribbean leaders, diplomats, and scholars gathered virtually for a Vice-Chancellor’s Forum hosted by The University of the West Indies (UWI) to explore U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy changes and the Caribbean’s response.

The forum featured experts including Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Professor W. Andy Knight, and Ambassador Wayne McCook, who discussed the impact of U.S. policies on the region. They addressed issues such as economic and trade relations, security, and multilateral diplomacy.

Professor Sachs criticized Trump’s foreign policy as “neo-imperialism” and stressed the need for Caribbean unity through organizations like CARICOM. Ambassador McCook highlighted the risks of the U.S.’s protectionist trade policies, urging the Caribbean to strengthen its internal market. Professor Knight emphasized that while Trump’s policies create instability, they also offer opportunities for Caribbean nations to diversify their markets and assert themselves globally.

The discussion underscored the importance of adaptability, unity, and proactive engagement for the Caribbean in navigating the changing geopolitical landscape.