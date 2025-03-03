The Caribbean Early Recovery Fund continues to make a difference in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a generous donation of administrative equipment to schools on Union Island.

The donation included 5 laptops, a printer and 4 toners, a projector and 2 TV stands.

The Primary schools received 2 laptops & a TV stand, while the Secondary school received 3 laptops, projector, printer & a TV stand.

These essential equipments, were handed over by Ms. Shernette Richards, Project Administrative Consultant at Economic Planning Division, Ministry of Finance, to Mr. Timothy Scott of the Ministry of Education, will support staff as they rebuild school operations after Hurricane Beryl.

The donation was made possible by Global Affairs Canada through the Caribbean Early Recovery Fund of the Targeted Support to CDEMA Project.