Caribbean Airlines has issued a rebuttal to allegations made by its pilots’ union regarding operational practices, following an emergency landing incident.

The dispute emerged after the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) issued a statement on January 28 regarding the emergency landing of flight BW1541 the previous day.

Caribbean Airlines in an official response stated, “The airline categorically rejects any suggestion that safety is being compromised and reassures the travelling public that safety remains the foundation and number one priority of its operations”.

They further stated the carrier “complies fully with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA),” which are globally recognized benchmarks for airline safety and operational excellence.

Notably, Caribbean Airlines maintains status as “an approved FAA repair station in accordance with the specified FAA capability listing.”

Following the January 27 emergency landing, the airline said it activated its operational response protocols.