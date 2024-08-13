Senior Public Servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of a Legal and Policy Framework for a digitized public service during a workshop from August 12 to August 16, 2024.

Organized by the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP) in collaboration with IOS Partners and Tira Greene Consulting, the event will focus on best practices and input for the draft policy needed to support digital government services.

Since engaging IOS Partners and Tira Greene Consulting in April 2023, CARDTP has been working to enhance government digitization, productivity, and citizen access to digital services by reviewing and improving relevant policies and legislation.

According to an official release, the consultation aims to assist the government in evaluating national policies across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and making necessary reforms.

Key agenda items for the consultation include reviewing the policy, legal, and regulatory frameworks, ensuring the integrity of the digital ecosystem, and sharing knowledge on improving access to services and the civil registry.