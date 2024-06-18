The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) is advancing agricultural research with its ongoing tomato and sweet pepper field trials at its Field and Research Station in Orange Hill.

Since the trials began on April 3, 2024, extensive data has been collected on various aspects of tomato cultivation, including plant growth habits, physiological disorders, flowering, and resistance to pests and diseases.

From June 12 to June 13, 2024, CARDI hosted an evaluation exercise at the Field Station, bringing together Extension and Advisory Services and local farmers. The goal of this exercise was to assess tomato lines that demonstrate resilience to climate change, resistance or tolerance to specific pests and diseases, and high genetic potential for increased yields.

These trials are part of CARDI’s efforts to promote vegetable diversity, support resilient livelihoods, and encourage healthier diets in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

By identifying robust and high-yielding tomato varieties, CARDI aims to equip local farmers with the tools needed to thrive in changing environmental conditions and contribute to sustainable agriculture in the region.