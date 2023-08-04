Cardi B won’t face any charges after she launched a microphone into her audience during a show in Las Vegas last weekend, police confirmed.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

The “WAP” singer was accused of battery after she allegedly threw her microphone at a woman in the audience when the fan appeared to throw a cup at her, according to a video. The microphone allegedly bounced off one woman and struck another.

Per Insider, the fan who filed the police report told authorities she was struck in her right shoulder, and she wasn’t the individual who threw the drink.

The 30-year-old had asked fans to splash her with water during the concert at Drai’s Beachclub to cool her down, but not for someone to throw a cup at her.

Cardi B is one of several performers who have been struck by objects while performing on stage recently. Others include Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini and Ariana Grande.