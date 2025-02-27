The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, is continuing its Irish Potato trials in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce the nation’s food import bill by boosting local potato production. The trials aim to identify suitable varieties and cultivation practices for the region, with the goal of increasing self-sufficiency in food production.

Officials hope the project will contribute to strengthening the local agricultural sector and enhance food security in the country.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is actively working to reduce its food import bill.

To support this goal, the government is implementing various strategies, including the cultivation of white potatoes, aiming to decrease reliance on imported varieties.