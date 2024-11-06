The 31st Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Gala will recognise the exceptional achievements and groundbreaking contributions of Caribbean American leaders across various sectors, including Health Care, Entrepreneurship, Sports, Public Service and Community Service.

The honourees include:

Roxanne Brown, a Jamaican-born, United Steelworkers (USW’s) International Vice President at Large, who will be honoured as a Trailblazer.

Dr Michelle Foster, a Guyanese-born Chemical Engineer and Philanthropy professional, who will be honoured for Outstanding Community Service

Emmanuel Paret, a Haitian-American Oil Tycoon, who will be honoured as an Outstanding Entrepreneur

Thea LaFond, a Dominican-born Olympic gold medallist, who will be honoured for Excellence in Sports

Calypsonian Robert ‘Lord’ Nelson of Trinidad and Tobago will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, a Chief Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals who has Jamaican heritage, will be honoured for Outstanding Community Service

Gregory Meeks, a US Congressman, will be honoured as a Friend of the Caribbean.

The Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Gala will be held on November 15, 2024, at the JW Marriott, Washington D.C.