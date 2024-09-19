Ben Stokes will have a scan on his hamstring injury next week as England wait on the captain’s fitness for the first Test in Pakistan.

The 33-year-old was hurt at the beginning of August and missed the 2-1 series defeat of Sri Lanka.

Stokes has been netting throughout his lay-off, including a long net at Durham’s Chester-le-Street last week, and has this week been playing in the Celebrity Pro-Am at the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth.

The scan is planned as part of monitoring the all-rounder’s recovery, rather than a reaction to any setback to the injury.

The first Test in the three-match series is due to begin on 7 October.