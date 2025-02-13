Captain America: Brave New World has received mostly negative reviews, nearing a record-low Rotten Tomatoes score for a Marvel film.

Starring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, along with Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito, the movie debuted with a 51% rating—below the 60% threshold for a “fresh” score.

It ranks among the lowest-rated MCU films, just above Eternals (47%) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (46%).

Critics, like The Independent’s Adam White, note that while the film isn’t a disaster, Marvel can no longer rely on merely “functional entertainment.”