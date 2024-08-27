As Guyana continues its remarkable growth, securing financing for success is crucial for investment and the advancement of a capital market to enhance regional economic integration and resilience.

This is according to Dr. Marlene Street-Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, in an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

In preparation for the upcoming regional conference on investment and capital markets, scheduled for October 8-9, 2024, at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Georgetown, the focus remains on the theme “Financing for Success: Where Passion, Prosperity, and People Align.”

The conference aims to boost Guyana’s capital markets growth, while fostering regional integration and investment prospects.

The conference’s core objectives include uniting key stakeholders from the Caribbean and beyond to drive wealth creation and provide resources for individuals and businesses to enhance their livelihoods.

Dr. Street-Forrest underscored the significance of a robust capital market in Guyana for businesses and individuals, emphasizing the alignment of financing, passion, prosperity, and people.

With the conference returning to Guyana for the second time, the agenda will cover essential topics vital for Guyana’s and the broader Caribbean region’s development.