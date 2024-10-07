The Canouan Group has announced the re-opening of its resorts, in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Highlighting that Canouan’s resorts are set to welcome guests before the originally anticipated schedule, the CEO of the Canouan Group Batu Erem said, “The speed of the recovery shows the strength of the infrastructure and the unwavering dedication of all those involved. This isn’t just about restoring what was lost—it’s about creating a stronger, more resilient Canouan, prepared to face future challenges with confidence.”

The Canouan Group says that select services, including restaurants, gyms, tennis courts, and the kids club, are already operational, contributing to the resurgence of tourism on the island and the recovery of Canouan’s economy.

The Soho Beach House Canouan and Canouan Estate Resort & Villas will reopen on October 10th 2024, while the Mandarin Oriental Canouan is set to resume operations in mid-November 2024.

The group says that in taking steps to enhance the island’s future preparedness, a portion of all guest revenues will be allocated to the Canouan Resilience Fund.

This Fund is an initiative focused on further strengthening the island’s infrastructure and resilience against future natural disasters and is a significant component of the island’s long-term sustainability plan, turning recovery into an opportunity for future- proofing the island.