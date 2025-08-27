The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Dr. Tamira Browne said CannaBliss is an excellent opportunity to showcase what St. Vincent and the Grenadines has to offer in terms of our tourism product.

She also noted that is an opportunity to highlight how far the country has come in pioneering a medicinal cannabis industry.

Speaking at the launch of CannaBliss 2025 on Monday, Dr. Browne stressed that the event is a platform for promoting our heritage, educating people on the responsible use of Cannabis, promoting local innovators and showcasing the pioneering work within the industry.

CannaBliss SVG 2025 will run from October 2nd to 5th at Victoria Park, Kingstown.

Over 400 regional and international delegates are expected to attend the event.