The SVG Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) will be hosting its first medicinal cannabis festival this weekend at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

The festival is a three-day event, which began today Friday 1st November with an opening ceremony, and ends on Sunday 3rd November with a concert.

Each day’s events begin at 9 am and end at 9 pm.

Several regional and local artistes are slated to perform at the closing concert.

The festival aims to highlight the many uses and benefits of the cannabis plant while promoting inclusivity and education.

The festival kicked off with an opening ceremony at the Mike Findlay Pavilion, and will be followed by a range of activities highlighting cannabis science, culture, and community.