Chief Operations Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), Terral Mapp, promises that Cannabliss 2025 will feature “More Culture, More Music, More Innovation, More Medicinal Cannabis Products in a bigger venue.”

This year’s conference sessions will take place at Russell’s Auditorium in Kingstown, while the three-day expo and the Grand Reggae Concert to be held on October 4th will be at the Victoria Park.

Mapp said that while the MCA is the lead agency, CannaBliss SVG has the full support of the entire Government as multiple state agencies playing a critical role in planning and implementation.

This collaborative support has been instrumental in breaking the stigma associated with Cannabis, and is pivotal to the advancement of the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority (SVGTA), Annette Mark, said the SVGTA is thrilled to partner with the MCA to bring the medicinal cannabis community, the general public and visitors together once again for this incredible event.