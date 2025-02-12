52-year-old Glenroy Francis Cumberbatch, a mason of Cane Hall, was arrested and charged on February 10, 2025, with the offence of Intimidation.

Investigations revealed that on December 9, 2024, Cumberbatch unlawfully entered the property of Debbon Durrant, a 32-year-old nurse aide of Cane Hall with the intent to intimidate a 16-year-old student residing at the same address.

Cumberbatch appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 11, 2025, and pled not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

Also, he is to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p: m, and the matter was adjourned to March 5, 2025.