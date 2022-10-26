27 year old Landscaper, Davilee Sam, of Bay Hill, Cane Garden appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court after he was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm on Monday, October 24th , 2022 at about 7:10 pm.

Reports indicate that at about 8:00 pm on Sunday 16th October 2022, at Bay Hill, Cane Garden, the Defendant allegedly had in his possession one (1) 9mm Semiautomatic Pistol, make and serial number unknown without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

Further investigations led to the firearm being seized. Sam was subsequently taken into custody, cautioned, and interviewed then later charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm.

Sam appeared before Senior Magistrate Ricky Burnette at the Kingstown Magistrate Court and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for October 31st 2022.