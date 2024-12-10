A Canadian woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into New Zealand, by disguising them as Christmas presents.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was held on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug.

New Zealand Customs officials said 10.2 kilograms (22 pounds) of methamphetamine worth up to $2.2 million was discovered in the woman’s carry-on luggage when she arrived at Auckland Airport on a flight from Vancouver on Sunday.

Paul Williams, Auckland Airport’s customs manager, in a statement said, “This is a classic attempt by transnational organized criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season,” adding that a busy airport does not mean Customs is not focused on anyone who may pose a drug risk.

He also added that criminal groups think customs would not chase smaller targets but they are aware that drugs sent from North America are an increasing risk and are prepared.

New Zealand Customs shared pictures of the “Christmas gifts,” which were wrapped in bright red paper printed with snowflakes and stowed inside a red duffel bag the woman allegedly brought on board her flight.